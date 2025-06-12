Take Your Burger Meat To The Next Level With This One-Ingredient Glaze

So you found out that oyster sauce is the one-ingredient glaze that your burgers actually need –- great! But what if you're reading this already part-way through making your burgers and you can't exactly run to the store to grab some oyster sauce at the moment? Don't sweat it –- although oyster sauce is a sauce that stands all on its own, there are some ingredients that can get you pretty close to what oyster sauce offers. You won't get a one-for-one swap per se, but you can definitely get the job done in a pinch.

Oyster sauce and fish sauce certainly have their differences, but if the salty and more complex notes of oyster sauce are what's valuable to you, then fish sauce can bring you plenty of that same brininess. Fish sauce is much thinner than oyster sauce, though, so it works better as an ingredient in your burgers instead of as a glaze. We also suggest adding 1 teaspoon or so of sugar to your meat mix to balance the salty, umami notes in fish sauce.

On the other hand, you have hoisin sauce, which is also distinct from oyster sauce but in different ways. Hoisin sauce brings a sweetness and consistency similar to oyster sauce, but don't expect it to taste exactly the same; think of it as a more intense American barbecue sauce with a hint of distinctiveness from fermented soy beans. If you find yourself in need of an oyster sauce replacement for the purposes of glazing, this might be your best bet.