My 4 Favorite Meals From Chili's Under $12
There is one question everyone wants to hear: Who wants to go to Chili's? The casual dining chain has been an American staple for decades thanks to its delicious food options, monthly drink specials, and reasonable prices. In recent years, Chili's has had a bit of a renaissance, with Gen Z especially flocking to try the chain's many delicious dishes (we're looking at you, fried mozzarella). Plus, the chain offers a 10% seniors discount and a free dessert for Chili's rewards members. Safe to say, there are many reasons for the chain's popularity.
If you're making your way to your local Chili's with a budget you'd like to stick to, you may want to figure out your menu before sliding into your booth. With prices of everything rising, it may be difficult to find meals that are truly a deal. However, this isn't the case at Chili's. In fact, there are a few great meals I love that clock in under $12. So, if you're looking for a tasty deal at Chili's, look no further! I've gathered the tastiest wallet-friendly meals at this American classic.
Big QP Burger
My first pick isn't a straightforward menu item, but a part of Chili's "3 For Me" menu deal, which offers diners an appetizer, entree, and dessert for a reduced price. On the 3 For Me menu deal, you can snag a Big QP Burger for only $10.99. This deal is only available from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. each day, so this price point doesn't apply if you're heading to the chain for dinner (when the burger is priced higher than $12).
The Big QP comes with American cheese, red onion, mustard, ketchup, and pickles. You can swap the beef patty for black bean patty if you'd prefer. It's simple, but an absolute classic, and one of my favorite go-to Chili's choices regardless of price. Chips and salsa is the included appetizer so long as you order as a part of the 3 For Me deal, which also includes a drink and a side of fries, mashed potatoes, Mexican rice, or steamed broccoli. You can upgrade your side for an additional cost. You can also order a molten chocolate cake for an additional $6 as a part of this deal.
Big Smasher Burger
Like the Big QP Burger, the Big Smasher Burger is set at a reduced cost on the 3 For Me Menu. This choice might not be under $12 at every location, though – the Big Smasher Burger 3 For Me costs only $10.99 at certain locations, while other locations price this meal deal at $12.99.
The Big Smasher is similar to a Big Mac, but much beefier. It's topped with Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, red onions, lettuce, and pickles. As with the Big QP Burger, you can swap your beef patty for a black bean patty. I usually pick this burger when I'm in the mood for something incredibly rich and nostalgic (the Thousand Island sauce is the perfect touch). It's also a great break from some of Chili's more overtly Southwestern fare. The burger comes with a side of fries, though you can substitute it for other sides on the menu. Along with the burger, this meal deal comes with chips and salsa, a non-alcoholic drink, and a reduced price molten cake (though this pushes the meal over $12).
Soup and Salad
Not a burger person but still looking for a beefy deal? Not to worry! There are still good, inexpensive eats for you to enjoy. For example, at $10.39, the soup and house salad is a great choice for anyone wanting lighter fare at a low cost. I enjoy this combo on days when I'm not in the mood for a burger or quesadilla. It's the perfect choice for a cozy, light lunch that is comforting without being overfilling. You can also nab a bowl of soup sans salad for under $9 if you prefer.
This deal includes the house salad, which consists of mixed greens, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheese, and your choice of dressing on the side, and either baked potato soup or chicken enchilada soup. Other soup options may be available based on location or time of year, but I love ordering the baked potato soup, which is creamy, comforting, and the perfect choice for a chilly Chili's day. This meal doesn't come with complimentary chips and salsa, but if you're a My Chili's Rewards member, you can get chips and salsa for free with your meal. If you're not a rewards member, chips and salsa ranges in cost based on location.
Beef Skillet Queso
This may fall under the appetizers category, but it can absolutely serve as a main dish if you're in the mood for it. The Skillet Beef Queso clocks in under $12 and includes a dish of rich, cheesy beef queso along with fresh salsa and a basket of chips. While this dish is really just chips and dip, the hearty, beefy queso is more than enough to serve as a main course. Trust me, I've spent many a dinner sharing gossip and scooping queso with accompanying margaritas.
If beefy queso isn't your thing, you can also grab the Southwestern Queso for under $12 at many locations (though there are exceptions). There's also the Dip Trio, which comes with salsa, Southwestern queso, and your choice of ranch or guacamole (the guacamole is my favorite). This is a great combo to grab; any way you scoop it, the dips are a tasty deal.