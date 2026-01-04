My 4 Favorite Meals From Chili's Under $12

There is one question everyone wants to hear: Who wants to go to Chili's? The casual dining chain has been an American staple for decades thanks to its delicious food options, monthly drink specials, and reasonable prices. In recent years, Chili's has had a bit of a renaissance, with Gen Z especially flocking to try the chain's many delicious dishes (we're looking at you, fried mozzarella). Plus, the chain offers a 10% seniors discount and a free dessert for Chili's rewards members. Safe to say, there are many reasons for the chain's popularity.

If you're making your way to your local Chili's with a budget you'd like to stick to, you may want to figure out your menu before sliding into your booth. With prices of everything rising, it may be difficult to find meals that are truly a deal. However, this isn't the case at Chili's. In fact, there are a few great meals I love that clock in under $12. So, if you're looking for a tasty deal at Chili's, look no further! I've gathered the tastiest wallet-friendly meals at this American classic.