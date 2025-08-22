Don't Miss The Absolute Best Deal On Chili's Lunch Menu, Here's When It's Available

Chili's is a sit-down dining chain known for its affordable, Southwestern-inspired menu and wide variety of options. Some of the restaurant's most popular menu items include entrees like ribs, pasta, and fajitas. If you want the best deal on these meals, you'll want to head to a location between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to grab lunch. This is when Chili's offers a low-cost lunch combo known as the "3 for Me" deal.

First launched in 2022, the 3 for Me combo includes a drink, appetizer, and a main course starting at just $10.99. For that entry-level price, you can choose between two burgers. The first is the Big Smasher Burger, which comes with Thousand Island dressing, cheese, pickles, lettuce, and onions. Next is the Big QP Burger, which comes with two slices of cheese, pickles, and onions, plus the usual suspects of ketchup and mustard. Both entrees come with fries.

The starter options at this price are fairly limited. Only soup, salad, or chips and salsa are included. Other options, such as the dip trio, are available for an additional charge, but some of the best appetizers Chili's offers, such as the fried mozzarella, aren't available at this price point.