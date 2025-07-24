What To Expect When Dining At Chili's On Your Birthday

In recent years, TikTok and Instagram users across the internet have dedicated their birthdays (and birth weeks or birth months) to collecting free birthday items, from free birthday coffee and desserts to fast food birthday rewards and more. Beyond this thrifty trend, however, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who wouldn't enjoy a little something special (and complimentary) for their big day. With this aim towards the complimentary in mind, you might be wondering what an American casual dining staple such as Chili's Grill & Bar has in store for guests celebrating the occasion.

Now, if you're hoping for a birthday freebie from Chili's, you're in luck. But there's a catch. Unlike restaurant celebrations of yore (read as: before every dining chain had their own app), which offered up a free slice of cake to anyone who claimed it was their birthday, Chili's now offers a free dessert via its My Chili's Rewards program. You'll need to sign up for My Chili's Rewards in order to get your free dessert (you'll also get free chips and salsa when you sign up), and Chili's will send you a code before and on your birthday for you to redeem your sweet treat either for dine-in or takeout. However, you will need to make a five-dollar purchase in order to redeem it. So we suppose there really is no such thing as a free lunch (or, rather, free dessert).