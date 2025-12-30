How One Small Chain Turned Taco Pizza Into A Staple Iowa Dish
Purists might shake their heads in disappointment when they come across a fusion of two cuisines. It can be justifiable, especially when it's done lazily and without respect for both cultures. But, when done right, an unexpected yet gratifying dish is born. At Happy Joe's, tacos and pizzas are seen as a noteworthy pairing, so much so that the modest chain created a dish that combined both — which eventually turned into a staple Iowa dish.
Happy Joe's started in 1972, which coincides with the creation of the famed pizza, intended to be a worthy contender of an Iowa taco shop. It's only assumed that it's the first of its kind, but what we're sure of is that it's the first mass-market version of the dish. Eventually, copycat restaurants proceeded to make their own interpretations following the success of Happy Joe's, some of which continue to be permanent fixtures on menus today. Even after decades of the first taco pizza, Iowans still continue to revere the local creation.
With 15 locations across Iowa, the maker of taco pizza is still a well-loved chain today. Its enduring presence proves that Iowa, where the ice cream capital of the world resides, is home to a lot more culinary gems. Locals might even tell you that taco pizza is the stuff of legends; its generous toppings indulge patrons in a sensory experience, with different textures that make it enjoyable to eat.
The legendary taco pizza
Presentation matters. With Happy Joe's taco pizza, we see just how important it is for the customers' enjoyment. As soon as the dish is served, you're immediately greeted by a visual feast of lettuce, tomatoes, and taco chips (one of many underrated pizza toppings). Layers and layers of flavor are presented for a satisfying mouthful, characterized by savory ingredients. Happy Joe's original taco pizza, the Taco Joe, also comes with a dollop of sour cream, a spread of olives, and onions.
Perhaps the best part is how taco pizza comes in different variations. There are chicken tacos for a tamer approach, while Matador, a heartier offering, comes with beans, beef, and sausage. You can also get yourself a Nacho Joe that's wonderfully cheesy, or vegetarian for a simple yet saucy fix. If there's one thing patrons wish were different, it's the expensive price tag that comes with ordering a whole box. But, if you don't mind roughly $25 to $30 for one of Iowa's iconic offerings, you just may love it. If you're looking for tortilla swaps to try on your next Taco Tuesday, why not surprise your guests by showing up with Happy Joe's taco pizza instead? Iowa's favorite chain can also be found in Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.