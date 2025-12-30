How One Small Chain Turned Taco Pizza Into A Staple Iowa Dish

Purists might shake their heads in disappointment when they come across a fusion of two cuisines. It can be justifiable, especially when it's done lazily and without respect for both cultures. But, when done right, an unexpected yet gratifying dish is born. At Happy Joe's, tacos and pizzas are seen as a noteworthy pairing, so much so that the modest chain created a dish that combined both — which eventually turned into a staple Iowa dish.

Happy Joe's started in 1972, which coincides with the creation of the famed pizza, intended to be a worthy contender of an Iowa taco shop. It's only assumed that it's the first of its kind, but what we're sure of is that it's the first mass-market version of the dish. Eventually, copycat restaurants proceeded to make their own interpretations following the success of Happy Joe's, some of which continue to be permanent fixtures on menus today. Even after decades of the first taco pizza, Iowans still continue to revere the local creation.

With 15 locations across Iowa, the maker of taco pizza is still a well-loved chain today. Its enduring presence proves that Iowa, where the ice cream capital of the world resides, is home to a lot more culinary gems. Locals might even tell you that taco pizza is the stuff of legends; its generous toppings indulge patrons in a sensory experience, with different textures that make it enjoyable to eat.