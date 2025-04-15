The Ice Cream Capital Of The World Is Tucked Away In A Small Town In Iowa

When people think of Iowa, they think of endless cornfields or the Maid-Rite, a variation on sloppy joe sandwiches. While it's true that Iowa happens to be famous for producing the most corn in the United States, the state isn't just all farmland and Midwestern eats. It also happens to be home of the ice cream capital of the world.

Since 1994, Le Mars, IA has held the title of the ice cream capital of the world. The town earned this title by making more ice cream via one manufacturer in one location than any other ice cream brand in any location. To this day, this city produces more ice cream than any city in the world.

Ice cream might've gotten its start on the other side of the world in China, but today, Le Mars is the place to be for all things ice cream. The city's reputation for making ice cream has been a major draw for visitors. In fact, ice cream is such a big part of Le Mars' identity that the town refers to itself as a place "where life is sweet."