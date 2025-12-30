Don't Skip The Fried Clams At This Guy Fieri-Approved East Coast Seafood Chain
Guy Fieri knows a good restaurant when he sees one. The Food Network star is the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," so he's traveled near and far to sample plenty of restaurants — many of which are worth the visit. If you ever have a chance to try D.J.'s Clam Shack, a Guy Fieri favorite with various locations along the East Coast, then don't skip the fried clams.
A good fried clam has two parts: a tender, melt-in-your-mouth clam, and a perfectly crispy exterior. The key is to fry the clams until golden brown, turning that outer coating crispy, but not frying them so much that the interior clam becomes tough and chewy. It's not such a simple skill to master, but according to fans of the restaurant, D.J.'s Clam Shack has cracked the code. When the D.J.'s episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" aired, the fried clams actually weren't a featured dish, but customers say they're worth trying. The fried clams can be ordered as a clam roll or basket, and each comes with either fries or coleslaw. The fried clams are referred to as "the best" and "worth the price" in almost any Yelp review where they're mentioned. At the Key West location, the fried clam roll or basket will cost you $28.
D.J.'s Clam Shack has expanded since appearing on Food Network
If you live on the East Coast, you might have a D.J.'s location closer than you think. While Guy Fieri visited the Key West spot, there are actually six locations and one food truck along the East Coast between New York and Florida. Long Island, New York has a D.J.'s in Huntington, Wantagh, and Stony Brook along with the food truck, while Florida has one in St. Augustine and Indian Shores in addition to Key West. If you happen to live in Minnesota, there is a seventh location in Stillwater, too.
The fried clams aren't the only item that D.J.'s is known for. On "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the steamed clams were a highlight; the key is to cook them just until they've opened. They're steamed with seasoned butter, white wine, and lemon juice, as well as celery and pickled jalapeños. D.J.'s has a series of other clam dishes, including New England-style clam chowder, plus a grilled garlic shrimp roll and fried clam strips. Clam strips are similar to fried clams but are made with just the meat instead of the whole clam (including the belly). You can also order an "overstuffed" Maine lobster roll with more meat than you would ever expect in a roll, and fried calamari, as well as a series of tacos, too.