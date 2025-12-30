Don't Skip The Fried Clams At This Guy Fieri-Approved East Coast Seafood Chain

Guy Fieri knows a good restaurant when he sees one. The Food Network star is the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," so he's traveled near and far to sample plenty of restaurants — many of which are worth the visit. If you ever have a chance to try D.J.'s Clam Shack, a Guy Fieri favorite with various locations along the East Coast, then don't skip the fried clams.

A good fried clam has two parts: a tender, melt-in-your-mouth clam, and a perfectly crispy exterior. The key is to fry the clams until golden brown, turning that outer coating crispy, but not frying them so much that the interior clam becomes tough and chewy. It's not such a simple skill to master, but according to fans of the restaurant, D.J.'s Clam Shack has cracked the code. When the D.J.'s episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" aired, the fried clams actually weren't a featured dish, but customers say they're worth trying. The fried clams can be ordered as a clam roll or basket, and each comes with either fries or coleslaw. The fried clams are referred to as "the best" and "worth the price" in almost any Yelp review where they're mentioned. At the Key West location, the fried clam roll or basket will cost you $28.