The Common Mistake That Will Ruin The Texture Of Your Clams

Clams are an indulgence for many people, a dish we treat ourselves to when we go on vacation to New England or when we go out to dinner with friends. Oftentimes, when we get back home and attempt to replicate plates such as clams casino, linguine and clams, or a New England-style deep fried clam roll, the task seems far too intimidating and we turn to quick fixes that can lead to rubbery, near-inedible results.

Fear not, for we have a solution. All you need to do is roll up your sleeves, get your tongs ready and don't be tempted to walk away from the stove. The truth is that anyone, even chefs with extensive training, can overcook shellfish. Many will cook clams until they are all opened, but the trick with clams is to remove each one as soon as they open, giving the larger mollusks more time to cook while the smaller ones are perfectly cooked. Once you move past this all-too-common error, you'll be so jazzed with the results that all your dishes will include clams.