Why We Ranked This Pork Rind Brand The Hands-Down Best In Our Taste Test — They're So Crispy And Flavorful
Pork rinds are the classic crunchy snack you can't help but keep munching on till you finish the entire bag in one go. They're light and airy yet filled with flavor, a snack you can never go wrong with. They even taste great as a topping: they belong in your soup for extra flavor or you can even add them on top of mac and cheese for a crunch. While fresh pork rinds may be best, there are some store-bought brands out there that know how to do it right. In our own taste test of nine different pork rind brands, there was one clear winner. Rib Rack pork rinds were light, crispy, perfectly seasoned, and offered an explosion of flavor.
We tried both the chile lime and barbecue flavors, and both were packed with a taste we couldn't find in any of the other brands. However, while the barbecue was nicely sweet and tangy with a hint of hickory, the chile lime was our favorite by a mile. It had just the right balance of flavors — salty, citrusy, and spicy.
Rib Rack pork rinds are popular among a lot of shoppers, with many agreeing that these are the best tasting pork rinds out there. Even better, this brand uses simple ingredients and no artificial additives or preservatives. With quality taste and quality ingredients, this is the pork rind brand of our dreams.
How Rib Rack compared to others brands
Rib Rack may have exceeded our store-bought pork rind expectations, but not all brands we tried were as delicious. The worst one we tasted was Great Value's fried pork rinds, which were practically flavorless. A good batch of pork rinds should have a subtle porky flavor as they are made from pig skin, but they should also be well-seasoned. They should have a nice crispy texture and shouldn't feel greasy in your mouth, things that Rib Rack's pork rinds hit the mark with. While some of the other brands offered a crunchy product, the flavor of Rib Rack's was simply unbeatable.
While we only tried two of Rib Rack's flavors, we can imagine the brand's other options are just as good. Pork rinds taste good just about any way you have them (whether as a snack or even cooked into recipes), and we recommend Rib Rack for all your pork rind needs. You could even take a more plain flavor like Rib Rack's sea salt and turn the rinds into a deliciously sweet dessert. If you're in the market for a bag of tasty pork rinds, you can't go wrong with this brand.