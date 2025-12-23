4 Tips For Loading The Dishwasher That Maximize Space

So many of us loved Tetris as kids, but it's not quite as fun when you're an adult stuck playing the dishwasher version. Deciding how to load the dishwasher can feel surprisingly overwhelming. Figuring out what goes on the top rack versus the bottom rack, understanding when (and how) to change the filter on your dishwasher, and knowing when it's time to purchase a new machine altogether are some of the many questions around this kitchen appliance. Thankfully, the what-goes-where game has some solutions that can both make loading the dishwasher easier and result in cleaner dishes.

We took the time to scour the internet and find the best tried-and-true tips for loading your dishwasher with ease. That being said, there are a ton of different types of dishwashers out there, from countertop models to old-school versions to smart models. As you try these tips, be sure to take note of what works well in your kitchen so you can set up a system that ends the endless rearranging. Ready to say goodbye to dishwasher Tetris? Let's get to it!