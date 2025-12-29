For An Extra-Dirty Martini, Grab This Frozen Essential And A Grater

Part of the discussion about how to make a dirty martini is whether you'd like it shaken or stirred. A stirred martini tends to be clearer, while a shaken martini (done so over ice in a cocktail shaker) is crisper and more velvety. When using frozen olives, a shaken approach is going to be more successful, as the olive "zest" will simply fall to the bottom of the glass in a stirred preparation. If you'd like to take your frozen olive-accented dirty martini to new heights, consider "making it skate." This term means that after shaking the cocktail, you strain it while letting a few ice chips — and, in this case, bits of frozen olive — fall into the glass. The result is a martini with more texture, overall olive flavor, and bite.

In addition to bracingly cold liquor, olive brine is the magic ingredient that makes a martini dirty — which is why olives are a natural garnish. You even can up the salty, funky angle of the drink by stuffing your olive garnish with blue cheese. Steakhouses are known for offering this luxe olive glow-up, and it is simple to do at home by pressing some of your favorite blue cheese into pitted olives. Or, go molecular with your garnish and try making vodka-stuffed olives. If you'd like to plan an entire meal that reflects your dirty martini theme, consider preparing dirty martini chicken for dinner. Or, you may be content just savoring this frozen-olive-forward martini of your dreams.