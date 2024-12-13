Stuff Olives With Vodka For A Bite-Sized Dirty Martini
When it comes to a classic cocktail, there is nothing quite as simple and delicious as the dirty martini. Traditionally made of gin or vodka mixed with olive brine and a bit of dry vermouth, dirty martinis are salty, yet smooth. But the best part of the drink tends to come at the end when it's time to taste the olive garnish that's been soaking in the briny concoction. It's such a pleasant bite that cookbook author Dan Whalen created a recipe that gives you the best of both worlds: vodka-filled olives.
Whalen, better known as the online creator "The Food in my Beard" who specializes in comfort food with a twist, had the brilliant idea to make a bite-sized dirty martini by filling olives with vodka. Similar to the way to make Jell-O shots, Whalen first whipped up a vodka-based gelatin, keeping it extra strong knowing how little of the mixture would actually fit into the middle of each olive. Then, he used two different methods to stuff the olives. First, he attempted to plug the holes with blue cheese — both to help keep the gelatin in place and to add that extra layer of salt. But he was most successful with filling a ramekin with olives (hole side up) and pouring the vodka Jell-o mix over the olives and letting it set. This resulted in the perfect bite-sized dirty martini.
The variations for stuffed olives are endless
While Whalen opted for vodka and Castelvetrano olives, there are tons of different ways to whip up this bite. Using the specifications you have for your own martini — extra dirty, the right amount of vermouth, or a certain brand of alcohol (maybe even a bottom shelf vodka that's actually worth buying) — you can incorporate those twists into these bite-sized delicacies. Pimento-stuffed olives add a hint of spice and sweetness to a dirty martini. Try blending the pimentos into the gelatin mixture first, then pour the mixture over the olives in a ramekin. A dash of cocktail bitters can also help add a sharp, pungent taste as well.
If you're looking for a little bit less of a bite, dirty martini spritzers are perfect for summer — and any time of year — and can offer a fun variation on olive bites. Add a splash of bubbly seltzer into the gelatin mix for a lighter flavor that cuts the alcohol content a bit. Of course, you can always go full throttle on spice and mimic a hot and dirty martini. Similar to a margarita, this twist on a classic dirty martini adds chili-flavored salt to the rim of the glass, along with a dash of hot sauce. Why not pack the vodka gelatin mixture with a punch by adding in a splash of your favorite hot sauce? There are endless possibilities for serving up this new favorite at your next party.