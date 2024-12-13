Stuff Olives With Vodka For A Bite-Sized Dirty Martini

When it comes to a classic cocktail, there is nothing quite as simple and delicious as the dirty martini. Traditionally made of gin or vodka mixed with olive brine and a bit of dry vermouth, dirty martinis are salty, yet smooth. But the best part of the drink tends to come at the end when it's time to taste the olive garnish that's been soaking in the briny concoction. It's such a pleasant bite that cookbook author Dan Whalen created a recipe that gives you the best of both worlds: vodka-filled olives.

Whalen, better known as the online creator "The Food in my Beard" who specializes in comfort food with a twist, had the brilliant idea to make a bite-sized dirty martini by filling olives with vodka. Similar to the way to make Jell-O shots, Whalen first whipped up a vodka-based gelatin, keeping it extra strong knowing how little of the mixture would actually fit into the middle of each olive. Then, he used two different methods to stuff the olives. First, he attempted to plug the holes with blue cheese — both to help keep the gelatin in place and to add that extra layer of salt. But he was most successful with filling a ramekin with olives (hole side up) and pouring the vodka Jell-o mix over the olives and letting it set. This resulted in the perfect bite-sized dirty martini.