How Your Cabinet Choices Can Make A Small Kitchen Feel Bigger
When it comes to kitchens, each and every seemingly small cabinet design choice has big implications. That could not be more true than in a less expansive space where every inch counts. The good news is that there are several design tips that fool the eye and create the illusion of more space and a sense of expansiveness that you will certainly appreciate as you prepare meals for years to come.
The most critical piece of guidance with smaller kitchens is to choose narrow and shallow cabinets that preserve precious space and make the overall design feel more open and airy. Cabinets with a chunkier footprint not only eat up more space, but tend to not be fully utilized as you can hardly reach to the backs of them in the first place. Instead, opt for designs that may have less depth but allow you to make full use of your available space (both inside and outside the cabinets), as well as slim styles that take advantage of the breadth of the work area and reduce gaps between appliances. Even choosing cabinets that have slimmer fronts, and perhaps less detail, can help save space.
Other cabinet design considerations for small kitchens
After committing to a more minimal kitchen cabinet footprint, other ways to maximize any kitchen's presence is to think vertically. By taking cabinets all the way up to the ceiling, you not only draw the eye upwards, you add much-needed storage in the process. You can even opt for glass-fronted upper cabinets, which make for an ideal display option and lend an overall lighter, airy feel to the space. A similar way to accomplish this trompe l'oeil, or trick of the eye, is to install perennially popular open shelving that continues upwards toward the ceiling in particular areas.
Cabinet hardware is another area for scrutiny when it comes to smaller kitchens. Avoid darker or hefty knobs and pulls that draw the eye in. Instead, think sleek and integrated, or forgo hardware altogether for a more modern look. No matter the tone or color of your cabinets, the cleaner the design, the bigger the space will feel. Lastly, don't feel compelled to accommodate every small appliance into your cabinet design. You can always create a home for items like a coffee grinder, blender, or microwave using a decorative cart or a small island, perhaps even with a drop-leaf, that instantly creates more workspace when you need it and folds away when you don't.