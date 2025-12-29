How Your Cabinet Choices Can Make A Small Kitchen Feel Bigger

When it comes to kitchens, each and every seemingly small cabinet design choice has big implications. That could not be more true than in a less expansive space where every inch counts. The good news is that there are several design tips that fool the eye and create the illusion of more space and a sense of expansiveness that you will certainly appreciate as you prepare meals for years to come.

The most critical piece of guidance with smaller kitchens is to choose narrow and shallow cabinets that preserve precious space and make the overall design feel more open and airy. Cabinets with a chunkier footprint not only eat up more space, but tend to not be fully utilized as you can hardly reach to the backs of them in the first place. Instead, opt for designs that may have less depth but allow you to make full use of your available space (both inside and outside the cabinets), as well as slim styles that take advantage of the breadth of the work area and reduce gaps between appliances. Even choosing cabinets that have slimmer fronts, and perhaps less detail, can help save space.