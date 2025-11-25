The Kitchen Cabinet Trend That's Replacing Traditional Wooden Models

Although they do not seem exactly prime for innovation, kitchen cabinets are as impacted by trends as any other part of your home. Open shelves have kind of stolen the spotlight in recent seasons (even if the popular design proves to be a pesky dust magnet), but putting things away will simply never go out of style. And one rising material glittering on the horizon brilliantly splits the difference between those naked planks and totally concealed cupboards: glass front cabinets.

Glass front cabinets can be as opaque or as translucent as you want to make them; items can either only be seen abstractly through frosted panes, or totally visible as though through a window. It's a totally charming way to display glassware — and this is also not the cabinet's first shining moment, either. It also had a mid-century flareup that's seeming to prove timeless, rather than dated. But, being that kitchen renovations are so remarkably expensive, you want to make sure that they'll still seem that way well into tomorrow.