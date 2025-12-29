The Clever Way To Eliminate That Fried Fish Smell In Your Kitchen

Incorporating more fish into your diet is a great idea, and there are some pretty great ways to prepare it, from grilled to poached and baked to fried. If you're a fan of the latter, you know a crispy, golden crunch on the outside with a tender, flaky inside is pretty irresistible. But if you like frying it at home, there is one nasty side effect that you'd probably rather do without: the smell. Fried fish lingers and seems to get in all the kitchen's cracks and crevices — and don't forget the curtains!

Even if you choose the best fish for frying, you'll want to do what you can to keep that odor at bay. Luckily there is an easy hack for eliminating it so you can focus on the meal itself. The trick is simple, and all you need is a pan, some water, and a little something from your spice cabinet. A TikTok trend is quickly popularizing a genius hack that involves boiling a pot of water mixed with cinnamon while you are frying up a pan of fish. You just need to add some cinnamon to a pot of water, mix it in, and bring it to a boil, then let it simmer while you fry your fish. Essentially, you are making a simmer pot, which is an effective tool for making the whole house smell amazing, but this simple method is quick and easy and doesn't require any amount of prep or planning to create a complex combination of complementary aromatics.