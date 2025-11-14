The Kitchen Curtain Mistake That Leads To Lingering Odors
It's not that easy to maintain a spic-and-span kitchen, especially if cooking is your favorite pastime. It's arguably the hardest space to manage in your home, as it requires constant cleaning, and just thinking about it can often be intimidating. Here's a secret: work smarter, not harder. When it comes to kitchen curtains, there's a simple mistake you can avoid that leads to lingering odors. Chowhound spoke with Courtney Landry, product development director and home cleaning expert at Norwex, to help ensure your kitchen curtains stay fresh as long as possible. "In the kitchen, it's important to avoid putting up curtains made from heavy materials such as velvet, as heavier fabrics tend to trap odors," she said, adding, "I'd opt for curtains made from linen or cotton or a lightweight sheer to allow good sunlight to come into the kitchen and still provide privacy."
As such, if you want an easy way to keep your kitchen tidy without long cleaning sessions (in addition to microtasking) — specifically one that involves taking down your curtains, putting them in the washer, and installing a fresh one (phew!) — it's best to avoid lined drapes, lined silk, and jacquard, among others. Avoid kitchen sanitation mistakes can take care of the problem, but it won't hurt to make this seamless switch. Pair that with low-maintenance tricks to keep your curtains fresher for longer, and you're golden.
Low-maintenance tricks to keep your kitchen curtains fresh
In a Norwex survey, people reported feeling more motivated to clean when expecting guests. If this sounds like you, maybe it's time to call the whole gang — or, you know, just go for something more low-maintenance. Courtney Landry suggests giving your curtains a good dusting at least once a week so it's still sparkling clean. A vacuum can get the job done, too, though make sure you're swapping the head with a brush attachment for better results. In the scenario where you accidentally spill your morning coffee or a really saucy entree, make sure to act quickly if you want to avoid stains. Wet a cloth and wipe the problematic spot as soon as possible. You can also benefit from knowing the common food stains and how to clean them with pantry ingredients if you missed a spot.
Cracking open a window can help avoid lingering odors, too, and it also improves air circulation in your kitchen — which is especially important to get rid of kitchen fumes — so consider it a win-win. However, even with a good maintenance routine, you'll still need to eventually wash your curtains. If you've noticed them smelling like your last five meals, take it as a sign to wash them. "I'd recommend giving your curtains a wash every two to three months," Landry says, as opposed to the six-to-12-month rule for curtains in other areas of the house.