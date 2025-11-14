The Kitchen Curtain Mistake That Leads To Lingering Odors

It's not that easy to maintain a spic-and-span kitchen, especially if cooking is your favorite pastime. It's arguably the hardest space to manage in your home, as it requires constant cleaning, and just thinking about it can often be intimidating. Here's a secret: work smarter, not harder. When it comes to kitchen curtains, there's a simple mistake you can avoid that leads to lingering odors. Chowhound spoke with Courtney Landry, product development director and home cleaning expert at Norwex, to help ensure your kitchen curtains stay fresh as long as possible. "In the kitchen, it's important to avoid putting up curtains made from heavy materials such as velvet, as heavier fabrics tend to trap odors," she said, adding, "I'd opt for curtains made from linen or cotton or a lightweight sheer to allow good sunlight to come into the kitchen and still provide privacy."

As such, if you want an easy way to keep your kitchen tidy without long cleaning sessions (in addition to microtasking) — specifically one that involves taking down your curtains, putting them in the washer, and installing a fresh one (phew!) — it's best to avoid lined drapes, lined silk, and jacquard, among others. Avoid kitchen sanitation mistakes can take care of the problem, but it won't hurt to make this seamless switch. Pair that with low-maintenance tricks to keep your curtains fresher for longer, and you're golden.