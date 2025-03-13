Make Your Kitchen Smell Amazing With A Savvy Simmer Pot
While tantalizing aromas may waft out of your kitchen while you're baking cookies or roasting a chicken, no one wants to walk into their kitchen throughout the day and smell the remnants of last night's salmon dinner. Or maybe you left the trash can sitting full for too long and want to get rid of that lingering scent of garbage. Candles are sometimes full of chemicals, and social media trends, like boiling Fabuloso, are actually dangerous and not advisable. Instead, create a simmer pot to safely make your kitchen smell amazing.
Simmer pots are easy to make, safe, and sustainable. All you have to do is fill a pot about ¾ of the way with water, add in your favorite aromatics, bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and let it simmer for a couple of hours. As it simmers and turns to steam, the scents from your chosen ingredients will add pleasant aromas to the air. Candles can be full of synthetic fragrances that aren't great to breathe in over long periods of time, especially during the winter months when the cold weather isn't going to have you opening your windows any time soon. Simmer pots contain only water and natural ingredients, so you don't have to worry about what you're breathing in. Plus, it's a great way to utilize extra herbs before they spoil or even leftover citrus peels. Just be sure to set a timer if you're worried about forgetting that something is on the stove.
Get creative with your simmer pots
There's really no limit to what you can add to a simmer pot, so don't be afraid to get creative and mix and match different combinations. You can add seasonal ingredients to make your home smell festive and get yourself into the spirit of whatever season you're in. If it's spring or summer, try some bright scents from citrus fruits like lemons, limes, or grapefruits. If you have an herb garden, add some fresh mint, basil, rosemary, or thyme.
Looking to get cozy in fall or winter? For a fall simmer pot, you could try apples with any combination of warm spices — think cinnamon, cloves, star anise, or allspice. It will make your kitchen smell like a warm mug of hot apple cider. Get yourself in the holiday spirit once winter rolls around by creating a simmer pot of oranges, pears, cranberries, warming spices, and even fresh trimmings from your Christmas tree for a hint of pine. Once you're done with your simmer pot, drain the water into your sink and catch the aromatics in a colander. Toss those into your compost pile to reduce food waste. No matter what you try, simmer pots are a great and sustainable way to make your kitchen smell incredible.