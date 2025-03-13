Make Your Kitchen Smell Amazing With A Savvy Simmer Pot

While tantalizing aromas may waft out of your kitchen while you're baking cookies or roasting a chicken, no one wants to walk into their kitchen throughout the day and smell the remnants of last night's salmon dinner. Or maybe you left the trash can sitting full for too long and want to get rid of that lingering scent of garbage. Candles are sometimes full of chemicals, and social media trends, like boiling Fabuloso, are actually dangerous and not advisable. Instead, create a simmer pot to safely make your kitchen smell amazing.

Simmer pots are easy to make, safe, and sustainable. All you have to do is fill a pot about ¾ of the way with water, add in your favorite aromatics, bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and let it simmer for a couple of hours. As it simmers and turns to steam, the scents from your chosen ingredients will add pleasant aromas to the air. Candles can be full of synthetic fragrances that aren't great to breathe in over long periods of time, especially during the winter months when the cold weather isn't going to have you opening your windows any time soon. Simmer pots contain only water and natural ingredients, so you don't have to worry about what you're breathing in. Plus, it's a great way to utilize extra herbs before they spoil or even leftover citrus peels. Just be sure to set a timer if you're worried about forgetting that something is on the stove.