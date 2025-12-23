The Trick To Delicious And Easy Breadsticks Is This Frozen Grocery Store Staple

When you need a little something extra to pair with your next epic dinner salad or pot of ultra-creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo, breadsticks are always welcome. Nothing beats the cheesy, buttery taste of warm and soft breadsticks pulled straight from the oven. However, you may often skip out on these crave-worthy foods because you don't have the time or energy to make a batch of homemade bread dough. Fortunately though, you can use frozen bread rolls to make a delicious (almost homemade) batch of oven-baked breadsticks in no time. All you need is a pack of frozen bread rolls, butter or olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoning.

Since frozen rolls come pre-portioned, they're the perfect ready-made ingredient to transform into breadsticks. Best of all, turning your next package of frozen rolls into ultra-tasty breadsticks is super simple. Once your dough has been thawed and becomes easy to mold and handle, shape your rolls accordingly. Keep in mind, each standard-size dinner roll can be molded into one breadstick.

From here, place your makeshift breadsticks on a baking sheet and brush them with olive oil, melted butter, or liquid egg whites. You can also add a variety of seasonings like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic powder, or grated Parmesan cheese. Then, simply cover these bready delights and allow them to double in size before baking. Given the ease of this recipe, its no wonder you can use frozen dinner rolls to make even more delicious recipes.