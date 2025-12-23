The Trick To Delicious And Easy Breadsticks Is This Frozen Grocery Store Staple
When you need a little something extra to pair with your next epic dinner salad or pot of ultra-creamy chicken fettuccine Alfredo, breadsticks are always welcome. Nothing beats the cheesy, buttery taste of warm and soft breadsticks pulled straight from the oven. However, you may often skip out on these crave-worthy foods because you don't have the time or energy to make a batch of homemade bread dough. Fortunately though, you can use frozen bread rolls to make a delicious (almost homemade) batch of oven-baked breadsticks in no time. All you need is a pack of frozen bread rolls, butter or olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoning.
Since frozen rolls come pre-portioned, they're the perfect ready-made ingredient to transform into breadsticks. Best of all, turning your next package of frozen rolls into ultra-tasty breadsticks is super simple. Once your dough has been thawed and becomes easy to mold and handle, shape your rolls accordingly. Keep in mind, each standard-size dinner roll can be molded into one breadstick.
From here, place your makeshift breadsticks on a baking sheet and brush them with olive oil, melted butter, or liquid egg whites. You can also add a variety of seasonings like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic powder, or grated Parmesan cheese. Then, simply cover these bready delights and allow them to double in size before baking. Given the ease of this recipe, its no wonder you can use frozen dinner rolls to make even more delicious recipes.
You can make a wide variety of baked goods with frozen dinner rolls
If you want to elevate your breadsticks even more, feel free to stuff your dough with certain Italian-style toppings such as mozzarella cheese or diced pepperoni before baking. Sure enough, thanks to frozen dough and string cheese, it's easier than you think to make a homemade stuffed-crust pizza and even easier to make cheese-stuffed breadsticks. Simply flatten your frozen dinner rolls into rectangles and then, roll and tuck each portion over halved logs of string cheese. To streamline the process, use a pizza cutter to effectively roll and cut each one.
For a different shape other than breadsticks, roll out and tie each dinner roll into pretzel-style knots. Better yet, for an ultimate flavor upgrade, halfway through baking brush each knot with homemade garlic butter that's been infused with fresh herbs and grated Parmesan cheese. Just make sure to brush these bread-filled knots with additional butter before serving. You can also bake frozen dinner rolls in a standard muffin tin with a variety of toppings like shredded mozzarella cheese, cooked sausage, and tomato sauce.
All in all, while frozen bread rolls can be used to make delicious breadsticks, garlic knots, and stuffed muffins, keep in mind frozen or ready-made pizza dough also works in a pinch. Believe it or not, there are many unexpected ways to use store-bought pizza dough. Besides breadsticks, you can make soft pretzels, stromboli, and even focaccia bread.