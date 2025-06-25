It's Easier Than You Think To Make A Homemade Stuffed-Crust Pizza

Homemade pizza can be a bit of a rabbit hole — the more you try to perfect it, the more intricate every little detail gets. Of course, there's nothing like a perfectly made homemade pizza from scratch, but that requires some serious time and effort, not to mention a high-quality oven. While making a sourdough base just right or getting that perfect char on the crust can be a tall order at home, there's a very satisfying restaurant-pizza feature you can easily recreate on a homemade pie — stuffed crust. Making the dough from scratch is still an option, but to make things quick and simple so that the whole process is done in under an hour, simply use store-bought pizza dough. If you have any leftover after making pizza, you can always make easy focaccia with store-bought pizza dough.

To make a stuffed crust base, start by rolling out the dough as you normally would on a pizza pan or tray, but spread the edge a little extra so you can line it with cheese and fold the excess dough over. Once you've made an even ring of cheese on the periphery of the stretched dough, use a little moisture to press the dough closed and seal the cheese inside. This step is crucial to ensure melted cheese stays in the crust and doesn't seep out onto the rest of the pie. It's also why a readymade crust might not work when making stuffed crust, since the dough is difficult to seal if it's partially cooked. The rest of the pizza-making process is the same as usual, but remember to be careful with the first bite as the melted cheese in the crust will be hot!