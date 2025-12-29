Our Hands-Down Favorite Coffee Shop In Michigan Is A Nod To Edgar Allan Poe's Most Famous Work

Few American writers captured the imagination quite like Edgar Allan Poe. The quirky, innovative scribe didn't shy away from creepy, atmospheric writing and some uniquely strange stories — and as such, he's something of an iconic pop culture figure even today. It shouldn't surprise anyone, then, to find some Poe-inspired locales dotting the United States. For example, Baltimore's The Horse You Came In On Saloon leans into its status as one of the final places Poe visited before his mysterious demise, and it stands as one of the select "touristy" restaurants that are actually worth the visit. But for an establishment that blends Poe's eerie aesthetic and some top-tier fare, you've got to head up to Port Huron, Michigan.

It doesn't necessarily have to be a midnight dreary to poke your head into Raven Café, named after Poe's quintessential trochaic masterpiece. The cafe is a literature scholar's dream, featuring bookshelves and some of the best coffee in the country, including a full Italian espresso bar. And if you're more of a tea drinker, don't fret. This spot serves an expansive selection of hot tea and yerba, matcha, and chai drinks, as well as smoothies, juices, and even cocktails. In fact, Raven Café is such a special spot that it represents Michigan on Chowhound's list of best coffee shops in every state. So if you're in the area, pop in to enjoy a cozy beverage, grab a bite, and perhaps ponder some volumes of forgotten lore — just be wary of any perceptive-looking, talking corvids.