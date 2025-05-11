15 Of The Absolute Best Beer Gardens In The US

There is something incredibly satisfying about drinking a cold beer outdoors on a beautiful sunny day or a warm summer night. Although there are many beer gardens around the country today, we can thank German immigrants for our modern beer garden tradition. When German and Eastern European immigrants began heading to America in the 1800s, they brought with them their beer-making heritage, opening beer gardens and beer halls as places for their community to gather while enjoying a delicious beer.

Today, beer gardens can be found in every major city in America. Some are only open in the summer, while in warmer climates they manage to stay open year-round, usually with the help of outdoor heaters. Some are huge spaces encompassing acres of trees and paths, while others are humble patios located outside of breweries and pubs. From tropical destinations to a Las Vegas casino, we've rounded up some of the best beer gardens in the US. Read on to see if your favorite is on the list.