The City Natural Wine Lovers Know To Flock To

When you think of a premium wine destination, you probably envision a vast winery in Bordeaux, France; Florence, Italy; or even unique wine experiences in the Napa and Sonoma Valleys. While certain cities have garnered international recognition for their thriving viticulture industries, there are plenty of underrated wine regions around the world, and if you're particularly into natural wines, there is one city that needs to be added to that list.

Budapest, the bustling capital of Hungary, offers much more than its beautiful architecture and rich history. Budapest is home to a thriving food and beverage culture and, in addition to being among Chef Andrew Zimmern's favorite food destinations, it is gaining recognition as the "it" spot for natural wines. Natural wines are made with less intervention, contain fewer additives and preservatives, and involve more planet-friendly practices when compared to larger, commercial brands of wine.

Budapest has embraced the rising interest in natural wines with more mainstream cafés and wine bars offering an extensive selection of natural wines that are produced locally and from around the world. If you plan to visit Budapest, consider adding a natural wine tasting to your itinerary to experience the history and evolution of the city and country's winemaking traditions.