The DC Tavern Known For Classic American Eats And Political Lore

It's a feat for a restaurant's years of operation to stretch into decades anywhere in the world. Changing tastes and populations can be unpredictable. Washington, D.C., is particularly dynamic, with the world's eyes focused on its changing landscape every four years. Not to mention the high number of colleges and universities ushering in new potential consumers at a higher cadence than many locales. That's why the world's oldest restaurants make headlines. So, when a place like Martin's Tavern approaches a century in business, it's certainly notable.

Martin's Tavern first opened in the city's Georgetown neighborhood in 1933. Prohibition ended that same year, that blessed bit of legislation cracking open newly sanctioned opportunities for — gasp! — public imbibing. A father and son, William S. Martin and William G. Martin, seized said opportunity, building what remains a family business to this day. Martin's Tavern has hosted presidents, pundits, and plenty of hungry locals in the intervening generations. It's even said that then-Senator John F. Kennedy proposed to Jacqueline Bouvier there in 1953, but, given the paucity of social media at the time, conflicting accounts abound. But Martin's has still dedicated one of its distinguished wood booths (#3, aka The Proposal Booth) in the couple's honor.

Martin's corner space still has a handsome, yesteryear appeal, awash in polished timber and charming white tablecloth. Stained glass light fixtures and candelabra-style hardware illuminates the room, all cast in the warm glow characteristic of the most inviting restaurants. It does all seem arranged for nostalgic romance, whether or not you intend to begin any engagement lore for the ages.