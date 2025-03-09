The Two Classic Cocktails That Were A Favorite Of JFK

The culinary inclinations of U.S. Presidents frequently embed themselves in the American public's general consciousness. It's common knowledge (or at least the kind of trivia fact you can pull out at parties) that Lyndon B. Johnson had a Texas-sized love for barbecue, that Richard Nixon ate his cottage cheese with ketchup, and that George H.W. Bush hated broccoli so much that White House chefs were banned from serving it to him. However, a job as stressful as being the leader of a large country lends itself to a libation or two, and the favorite cocktails of U.S. Presidents are also a part of the country's lore. Harry Truman favored bourbon (even sometimes in the morning) and Dwight D. Eisenhower was a Scotch man — but their successor liked his drinks mixed and trendy. The 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy preferred a daiquiri or a Bloody Mary.

John F. Kennedy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, before becoming a representative, a senator, and finally in 1960, the president. Throughout his political career, he was seen as charismatic and charming, glamorous and handsome. Both coming from very well-connected and wealthy families, he and First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis were the young, modern elite. So, it stands to reason that his cocktails of choice would deviate from the unadorned alcohol of his predecessors and instead reflect his affluent peers' modern tastes.