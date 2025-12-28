Ina Garten's Bougie 4-Ingredient Pasta Is Both Low-Effort And Show-Stealing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of a fancy dinner, you might think of a complex meal with plenty of ingredients that took hours to make. But according to Ina Garten, elevated doesn't have to be time-consuming. The Food Network chef, known as the Barefoot Contessa, has a simple, four-ingredient pasta recipe with one main ingredient that takes it to a new level: caviar. While caviar is expensive, this dish is perfect for special occasions when you might not mind spending a little extra. To get caviar on a budget, buy it online — direct sourcing keeps costs lower.

Garten's lemon capellini with caviar, featured in her 1999 "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," is made with capellini pasta, lemon juice (and zest), and butter, all of which you probably already have in your kitchen. But the showstopper is the black caviar, specifically what Garten calls "the highest quality, freshest malossol caviar you can afford." Malossol refers to caviar packed with minimal added salt and encompasses several caviar types.

By taking advantage of simple ingredients, the low-salt black caviar shines on the plate. Garten's recipe comes together by cooking the pasta to al dente, then tossing it with the melted butter and lemon ingredients. Finally, each plate is topped with caviar, bringing the effortless yet luxurious dinner together in minutes.