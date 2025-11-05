How To Get Caviar On A Budget

It's strange to think of caviar as a luxury food item when you remember that it's basically just unfertilized fish eggs. As a matter of fact, caviar was peasant food back in the 12th century and used to cost about as much as butter. But then, in the 19th century, its buttery, salty, and sometimes delicately sweet and nutty flavor caught the attention of European chefs and the aristocracy, and the rest became history. Fast forward to today, and caviar has become one of the most expensive foods ever. And here's another fun detail: the world's most expensive caviar can cost over $10,000.

So, to sum it all up, finding affordable and tasty caviar that won't cost you a kidney is pretty tough these days. However, Antelmo Ambrosio, executive chef at Merchants Hospitality, revealed in an exclusive chat with Chowhound that when it comes to buying caviar on a budget, your best bet isn't the supermarket aisle but rather the internet. "Online sellers often offer better prices due to the lower overhead and direct sourcing," Ambrosio told us. "Local fish markets also carry affordable caviar options."

When it comes to the Big Apple, he recommended Aqua Best in Lower Manhattan and Lobster Place at Chelsea Market as some of the best spots to find quality caviar at a decent price. He also mentioned several budget-friendly caviar options that are worth trying. "American hackleback, paddlefish, and bowfin caviar are among the most affordable options," Ambrosio elaborated.