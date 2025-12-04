Give Your Kitchen Funky Retro Vibes With This Vibrant '60s Trend
Anyone who's a fan of vintage television programs, such as "I Dream of Jeanie," "Star Trek: The Original Series," or the iconic "I Love Lucy," knows that 1960s decor was anything but boring. Many of us may also have photos of our grandparents smiling and enjoying coffee in kitchens with sleek lines, chrome detailing, and wallpaper printed with bold, brightly colored geometric designs. Though today's kitchen designs often center around paint color, wallpaper in these spaces is just one of many decorating trends from the 1960s we'd like to make a comeback.
Paint may have become the kitchen wall treatment of choice because it's easier to update and keep clean, but vinyl wallpapers clean up beautifully with a damp cloth and come in a wide variety of beautiful colors and patterns that are very similar to — if not outright copies of — the psychedelic florals, two-toned damask, and beautifully minimalist Scandinavian designs of yesteryear. In a kitchen, especially a small one, these wallpapers bring beauty, warmth, and interest that make the space feel fresh and cozy at the same time.
This works especially well if you prefer clean, modern lines in your cabinets and furniture since these pieces can make a space feel cold and sterile if they're overused. Adding beautiful wallpaper in saturated emerald greens, robin's egg blue, lemon yellow, or the classic combo of chartreuse and blood orange banishes any feelings of sterility without cluttering up your space with endless decor that just gets in the way and gathers dust.
Choosing a wallpaper pattern from endless beautiful options
The biggest dilemma you face in infusing your kitchen with retro style is choosing the right wallpaper pattern. Dreamy psychedelic flow patterns and contrast-heavy pop art may work for some spaces, but most people want something a little more nuanced and timeless. Fortunately, you can choose from saturated, elegant florals in deep orange and pink; two-toned "atomic" starburst patterns; or gorgeously tropical leaf patterns that abounded in seaside destinations, such as Palm Beach or Key West.
The most important aspect to consider when perusing this abundance of patterns is the existing color scheme in your kitchen. If you just installed a sleek and beautiful glass panel backsplash in tangerine orange or mint green, that color should feature in your wallpaper. It's also generally better to use a softer color palette with dark wood cabinets and go a little bolder with light woods to avoid the space feeling overworked or flat, respectively. The idea is to create a balanced space where you can whip up your favorite old-school soda and Jell-O dessert without a care in the world.
Of course, not every kitchen is made for wallpaper. If your space is fairly small, or you rent, you might consider creating a beautiful accent wall with a vintage sheet and liquid starch or peel-and-stick wallpaper. Vintage sheets in patterns you like may be easier to find, and adhesive wallpaper is temporary enough that you can fearlessly experiment with bolder and brighter patterns.