Give Your Kitchen Funky Retro Vibes With This Vibrant '60s Trend

Anyone who's a fan of vintage television programs, such as "I Dream of Jeanie," "Star Trek: The Original Series," or the iconic "I Love Lucy," knows that 1960s decor was anything but boring. Many of us may also have photos of our grandparents smiling and enjoying coffee in kitchens with sleek lines, chrome detailing, and wallpaper printed with bold, brightly colored geometric designs. Though today's kitchen designs often center around paint color, wallpaper in these spaces is just one of many decorating trends from the 1960s we'd like to make a comeback.

Paint may have become the kitchen wall treatment of choice because it's easier to update and keep clean, but vinyl wallpapers clean up beautifully with a damp cloth and come in a wide variety of beautiful colors and patterns that are very similar to — if not outright copies of — the psychedelic florals, two-toned damask, and beautifully minimalist Scandinavian designs of yesteryear. In a kitchen, especially a small one, these wallpapers bring beauty, warmth, and interest that make the space feel fresh and cozy at the same time.

This works especially well if you prefer clean, modern lines in your cabinets and furniture since these pieces can make a space feel cold and sterile if they're overused. Adding beautiful wallpaper in saturated emerald greens, robin's egg blue, lemon yellow, or the classic combo of chartreuse and blood orange banishes any feelings of sterility without cluttering up your space with endless decor that just gets in the way and gathers dust.