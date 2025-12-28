How To Use A Thrifted Coffee Can To Add Charming Style To Any Kitchen On A Budget
Some old goods are just so imbued with throwback pizzazz, you hardly have to alter them at all. For every DIY that turns ancient railroad ties into a picture frame in 72 easy steps, there are cute teacup kitchen scoops, rustic secondhand baskets, and other items that can more or less come as they are. Darling old coffee cans fall into that latter camp. If you find a good one, it has all kinds of applications in your home.
One of the best ways to use an old coffee can is as an ad hoc vase — just fill it with water first to make sure there aren't any leaks. Make sure your sink is dry, fill the vessel, and let it sit for a few hours to further ensure there aren't any slower leaks. The juxtaposition of a fresh bouquet versus the rustic metal creates a dynamic tableau. You can also use it for more obvious, everyday storage solutions. An old coffee can is perfect for storing utensils upright to save precious drawer space, or for holding cloth napkins to keep them from wrinkling at the bottom of a shelf somewhere.
Choosing a great thrift coffee can for your space
As always, consider your home's aesthetic before making even a relatively affordable thrift store purchase. For one, it adds up, and for another, all you've done is bought a new piece of junk if the item doesn't work on your countertop. Look for corresponding colors and other design elements that go with the decor you've already put together.
As long as it's in good shape, older coffee cans are generally better than newer cans. A coffee can of more recent creation may just look like you forgot to put it back in the cabinet during the morning rush. There's a big difference between a vintage Folger's package design than a current buy. Hark a little closer to advertising's golden age and you can find more appealing illustrations and fonts. That difference makes your repurposed coffee can look intentional, rather than a grocery-unpacking afterthought.