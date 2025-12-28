How To Use A Thrifted Coffee Can To Add Charming Style To Any Kitchen On A Budget

Some old goods are just so imbued with throwback pizzazz, you hardly have to alter them at all. For every DIY that turns ancient railroad ties into a picture frame in 72 easy steps, there are cute teacup kitchen scoops, rustic secondhand baskets, and other items that can more or less come as they are. Darling old coffee cans fall into that latter camp. If you find a good one, it has all kinds of applications in your home.

One of the best ways to use an old coffee can is as an ad hoc vase — just fill it with water first to make sure there aren't any leaks. Make sure your sink is dry, fill the vessel, and let it sit for a few hours to further ensure there aren't any slower leaks. The juxtaposition of a fresh bouquet versus the rustic metal creates a dynamic tableau. You can also use it for more obvious, everyday storage solutions. An old coffee can is perfect for storing utensils upright to save precious drawer space, or for holding cloth napkins to keep them from wrinkling at the bottom of a shelf somewhere.