The Bush Family Recipe That's Just 3 Ingredients And Makes Any Dessert Feel Special
Say you have a favorite dessert, but imagine it sweeter, fuller, and so much better. How, you ask? Well, sometimes all you need is a three-ingredient dessert accent to elevate even the simplest treats — because why the heck not? And it's completely doable with this Bush family recipe that makes any dessert feel special. Jenna Bush — host, published author, and magazine editor — swears by cinnamon whipped cream, which guarantees a sweeter boost to any dessert. The creamy addition of heavy cream creates an indulgent touch, while powdered sugar takes it up a notch and cinnamon gives a festive and cozy vibe. She just combines the cream and sugar, whipping it to perfection and adding a dash of cinnamon before it's all fluffy and ready. It's so easy you might even be able to do it with your eyes closed.
This recipe, which she got from her mom Laura Bush, former first lady and winner of the First Lady Bake-Off in 2000, is perfect for the holidays, after-meal treats, or even just-becauses. Enjoying a sweet bite doesn't require a special occasion, after all. If you're feeling a little frisky, you can eat this whipped topping on its own, or you can pair it with a dessert to create something more decadent. You might just fall in love with how versatile the cinnamon whipped cream is, and how easy it is to find a dessert where it belongs.
Using cinnamon whipped cream to elevate your desserts
The best part about the Bush family's cinnamon whipped cream is how flexible it is. Almost any sweet treat feels like the perfect match. You can add it to your cinnamon rolls after the luscious glaze. The texture of the cinnamon whipped cream will complement the softness of the pastry. You can even further level up your cinnamon rolls with popular cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch to add another layer of texture. Alternatively, adding it to cakes is another fantastic idea. Try using it as a topping on a moist chocolate cake for a decadent touch or a fresh berry cream cake for bursts of flavor. Pies, both homemade and store-bought, can also get a spicier edge with a swirl of cinnamon whipped cream. The dessert topping can give fudge brownies added pizzazz, and you might just be enchanted by the combination of a hot, gooey texture with a smooth, fluffy layer.
You don't have to stop at desserts, either. You can also add a dollop of it on top of your iced latte. After all, no one's a stranger to coffee with cinnamon and whipped cream. Or better yet, a coke float, anyone? It's like cream soda's more subtle cousin, but depending on how much sugar you add to the cinnamon whipped cream, it might just be equally sweet. There are many unexpected ways to use this whipped cream, and now that you have imagined some of the possibilities, would you even want to go back? We doubt it.