The Bush Family Recipe That's Just 3 Ingredients And Makes Any Dessert Feel Special

Say you have a favorite dessert, but imagine it sweeter, fuller, and so much better. How, you ask? Well, sometimes all you need is a three-ingredient dessert accent to elevate even the simplest treats — because why the heck not? And it's completely doable with this Bush family recipe that makes any dessert feel special. Jenna Bush — host, published author, and magazine editor — swears by cinnamon whipped cream, which guarantees a sweeter boost to any dessert. The creamy addition of heavy cream creates an indulgent touch, while powdered sugar takes it up a notch and cinnamon gives a festive and cozy vibe. She just combines the cream and sugar, whipping it to perfection and adding a dash of cinnamon before it's all fluffy and ready. It's so easy you might even be able to do it with your eyes closed.

This recipe, which she got from her mom Laura Bush, former first lady and winner of the First Lady Bake-Off in 2000, is perfect for the holidays, after-meal treats, or even just-becauses. Enjoying a sweet bite doesn't require a special occasion, after all. If you're feeling a little frisky, you can eat this whipped topping on its own, or you can pair it with a dessert to create something more decadent. You might just fall in love with how versatile the cinnamon whipped cream is, and how easy it is to find a dessert where it belongs.