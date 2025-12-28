How One Canned Ingredient Turns A Baked Potato Into A 10-Minute Comfort Meal

It's easy to make a baked potato. Olive oil, salt, and a little patience (it takes as little as eight minutes to cook in the microwave) are all you need. There are plenty of ways to enhance this savory spud, and one of those is to turn the potato into the base of a chicken pot pie by only adding one canned ingredient: chicken pot pie soup. Campbell's makes a chunky version of this hearty classic; once heated and poured over a baked potato, it creates an effortless, savory dish that's easier to make than homemade chicken pot pie (and it even tastes better than some store-bought pot pies).

This dish only takes a few steps. Once the potato is fully cooked, gently cut the skin to open it, and press it down to expand the surface area of the potato. Then, spoon the soup over the top of the baked potato, season it however you want, and this dish is ready to go. It's best prepared in a bowl to avoid the soup going everywhere.