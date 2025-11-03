The Store-Bought Chicken Pot Pie You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

Underneath the impenetrable frisbee of pastry was nothing special. The chicken wasn't tender, and, despite the hard top crust, Blake's pot pie doesn't have a lower crust at all. So basically, you're getting soup with stone-like pastry on top. As our reviewer noted, "It's not called chicken pot pastry; it's called chicken pot pie for a reason."

We're not the only ones who were critical of Blake's chicken pot pie. One Redditor commented, "Nothing chaps my a** more than a pot pie with only the top crust. That's not a pie, that's a cobbler." Another Reddit commenter mentioned how the brand changed the pot pie, saying "They turned it into a pea pie and instead of the beautiful chicken strips, they now have little crappy cubes that make it look like there's more chicken, but there's a lot less." Other complaints talked about the lack of filling, small serving size, and overall dryness of the pot pie.

Though Blake's version is a bit of a mess, some other options may meet your comfort food standards if you don't feel up to making a homemade chicken pot pie. We recommend a fan-favorite from Costco to get you in the chicken-y spirit – a classic frozen chicken pot pie with a tender crust, savory gravy, and tasty blend of chicken and vegetables. When it comes to store-bought chicken pot pies, all is not lost — except for maybe Blake's. That pot pie needs to go back to the drawing board.