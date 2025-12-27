The 2-Ingredient Slow Cooker Sandwiches That Turn Pot Roast Into A French Onion Delight

Slow cookers are convenient appliances that most home chefs don't utilize as much as they should. Particularly if you're someone who craves reliable weeknight meals, you need to learn how to use your crock pot like a pro. Besides the more unusual foods you'd never think to toss in your slow cooker like French toast and mashed potatoes, slow cookers are also a great way to transform more traditional dishes into secondary meals you're sure to love. If you typically use this handy appliance to slow cook roasts, there's an easy way to upgrade the classic mealtime staple. Instead of shredding your meat and serving it with oven-baked potatoes and peas, incorporate canned French onion soup and make tasty sandwiches.

Believe it or not, all you need to make savory French dip sandwiches is a decent-sized chuck roast and a few cans of French onion soup. Simply add the roast to your slow cooker, pour in the soup, and cook everything on the low setting for approximately seven hours. Once cooked, all you need to do is shred your meat and pile it on your bread of choice.

If you're open to using more than two ingredients, you can also swap out canned soup for a packet of dry French onion soup mix, beef broth, and water. Speaking of which, there's more than one simple way to prepare and serve tasty slow cooker French dip sandwiches.