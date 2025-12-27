The 2-Ingredient Slow Cooker Sandwiches That Turn Pot Roast Into A French Onion Delight
Slow cookers are convenient appliances that most home chefs don't utilize as much as they should. Particularly if you're someone who craves reliable weeknight meals, you need to learn how to use your crock pot like a pro. Besides the more unusual foods you'd never think to toss in your slow cooker like French toast and mashed potatoes, slow cookers are also a great way to transform more traditional dishes into secondary meals you're sure to love. If you typically use this handy appliance to slow cook roasts, there's an easy way to upgrade the classic mealtime staple. Instead of shredding your meat and serving it with oven-baked potatoes and peas, incorporate canned French onion soup and make tasty sandwiches.
Believe it or not, all you need to make savory French dip sandwiches is a decent-sized chuck roast and a few cans of French onion soup. Simply add the roast to your slow cooker, pour in the soup, and cook everything on the low setting for approximately seven hours. Once cooked, all you need to do is shred your meat and pile it on your bread of choice.
If you're open to using more than two ingredients, you can also swap out canned soup for a packet of dry French onion soup mix, beef broth, and water. Speaking of which, there's more than one simple way to prepare and serve tasty slow cooker French dip sandwiches.
How to make the best French dip sandwiches in your slow cooker
Even though you can make delicious sandwiches with just tender roast beef and canned onion soup, feel free to incorporate more ingredients for added flavor and texture. For starters, when it comes to slow cooking your meat, add some sliced onions to the mix. For a more complex taste, you can also include a can or bottle of bold-flavored IPA beer. Or, use your favorite stout for a richer flavor and consistency. Using beer and stock together can also help tenderize your meat during cooking.
When you're ready to assemble your sandwiches, some extra prep makes even the simplest ingredients delicious. Whether you plan on enjoying a meat-only sandwich or one with added toppings, take the time to toast your bread in the oven ahead of time. Also, make sure to taste your meat before serving in case you need to adjust the flavor with more salt and pepper. When to comes to building your sandwich, feel free to use toppings like sliced Swiss cheese, cooked onions, or horseradish mayo.
Most importantly, for easy dipping, don't forget to serve this savory meal with small ramekins or cups filled with jus. Better yet, make Bobby Flay's secret ingredient jus for the perfect French dip sandwiches. Start by slow cooking your meat in onions and dried porcini mushrooms and then blend your veggies and cooking liquid together before serving.