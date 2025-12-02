10 Unusual Foods You'd Never Think To Toss In Your Slow Cooker (But Should)

Barring the weekends, mornings can be a blur for many of us. Just trying to get out the door is a chore in and of itself, so it's not uncommon for breakfast to take a back seat. Whatever is quickest becomes the weekday mantra without a second thought. However, your slow cooker can put an end to all that by helping you whip up a batch of French toast in advance. Before you get too excited, you should know that it won't lead to the same crispy results you get in a pan, but velvety French toast is packed with all the same flavors, and it's a textural delight by any standards.

Making slow cooker French toast takes about four hours on a low setting. You'll also need a few minutes for prep. With this in mind, having a batch ready for you in the morning will take some foresight. If you just so happen to be up in the middle of the night, you could always turn on your slow cooker then, but for most of us, the best plan of action is to meal prep. If you do, you can toss your pre-made French toast in the air fryer or microwave in the morning for a few minutes and voila — breakfast in a flash! This may not be the one-stop solution many of you were hoping for, but finding time to prep food is much easier at night.