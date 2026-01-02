Meet Atlantic Beach Pie: The Salty-Sweet Treat Where Saltine Crackers Are The Star

The United States is a sprawling country with wide-ranging foodways that, even in this modern age, can remain anchored to their birthplace. For example, North Carolina has a unique barbecue centered on pork that's typically cooked with a vinegary sauce. It also has Calabash seafood, lightly battered fish, shrimp, oysters, and clams from the coast. Relatedly, there's a lemon pie with an unusual crust that's historically served after a seafood dinner in the same region as Calabash seafood. The traditional version is a lemon meringue pie with a saltine cracker crust, giving it a distinctive saltiness that perfectly balances the sour and sweet filling.

These days, it tends to go by the name Atlantic Beach Pie, an appellation given to this unique dessert by Bill Smith when he was the chef at Crook's Corner, a seafood restaurant in Chapel Hill, North Carolina (he's since retired and the restaurant closed in 2021). He adapted his version from the type of lemon pie he recalled eating as a child in the 1950s along the North Carolina coast. He kept the unique crust, but replaced the traditional meringue with whipped cream. He named his version after a beach near where he grew up in New Bern, North Carolina.