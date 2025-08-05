How To Incorporate Saltine Crackers Into Your Next Sweet Treat

That half-sleeve of saltines in your pantry doesn't have to sit around until you decide to make a new batch of homemade soup. While Ree Drummond shared a way to elevate saltines to be more savory, these crackers also have a lot of potential in sweet treats, and can be incorporated into a variety of desserts. Saltines, also known as soda crackers, became a hit in 1876, just a few decades before the Great Depression struck the U.S. economy in 1929. During this difficult period, cooking and baking had to evolve, and many interesting foods became increasingly popular, including the chocolate chip cookie and sliced bread.

Saltines can be used to elevate pie crusts, toffee, or even airy meringues. For pies, saltines can show up at pretty much any moment in pie-making. In a cracker meringue pie, you can fold crushed saltines into stiff-peak egg whites. Add in some chopped walnuts and bake for 30 minutes, and you'll have created an airy, chewy-crisp base for some whipped cream.

You can also include saltines in other fillings. For example, finely ground saltines are packed with baking soda, yeast, water, and salt. They add structure to gelatinous fillings and don't compete with the flavor. For pie crusts, crushed saltines combined with butter and sugar create a lovely salty-sweet base for cheesecakes or key lime pies. Unlike graham crackers, saltines won't add much sweetness to an already sweet dessert.