The $10 Kitchen Gadget Amazon Customers Agree Is Essential

It's a small thing, but it can be very frustrating when you try to drizzle olive oil into the pan and instead end up flooding it. Or maybe you've bought a spray oil like Pam, but are disappointed it's just not the best oil for your salad dressing. Perhaps that what makes the TrendPlain 16-ounce Glass Olive Oil Sprayer such an underrated kitchen necessity, and why it's racked up over 27,000 reviews on Amazon, with 76% of them being 5-star ratings.

This glass bottle is a two-in-one oil dispenser and sprayer. Hot oil spits and splatters when you add food, but this gadget can make that process less precarious — it pours oil or sprays a fine mist that delivers a controlled 0.15-gram portion of oil. Buyers mention using the dispenser for everything from greasing pans to grilling to putting the perfect amount of oil on salads. Sure, you could turn empty glass bottles into easy pour oil dispensers, but a number of reviewers talk about how surprisingly useful the sprayer function is. "I wasn't sure how much I would use this and whether it would work very well, but it works very well," wrote a reviewer on the product listing page. "I use it much more than I anticipated. It's great for spritzing on sandwiches and salads." Other reviewers mention how the sprayer helps them use less oil overall. "It comes out as a mist, so I never accidentally use too much oil," says another reviewer.