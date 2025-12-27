The $10 Kitchen Gadget Amazon Customers Agree Is Essential
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's a small thing, but it can be very frustrating when you try to drizzle olive oil into the pan and instead end up flooding it. Or maybe you've bought a spray oil like Pam, but are disappointed it's just not the best oil for your salad dressing. Perhaps that what makes the TrendPlain 16-ounce Glass Olive Oil Sprayer such an underrated kitchen necessity, and why it's racked up over 27,000 reviews on Amazon, with 76% of them being 5-star ratings.
This glass bottle is a two-in-one oil dispenser and sprayer. Hot oil spits and splatters when you add food, but this gadget can make that process less precarious — it pours oil or sprays a fine mist that delivers a controlled 0.15-gram portion of oil. Buyers mention using the dispenser for everything from greasing pans to grilling to putting the perfect amount of oil on salads. Sure, you could turn empty glass bottles into easy pour oil dispensers, but a number of reviewers talk about how surprisingly useful the sprayer function is. "I wasn't sure how much I would use this and whether it would work very well, but it works very well," wrote a reviewer on the product listing page. "I use it much more than I anticipated. It's great for spritzing on sandwiches and salads." Other reviewers mention how the sprayer helps them use less oil overall. "It comes out as a mist, so I never accidentally use too much oil," says another reviewer.
Drawbacks to the oil sprayer
The TrendPlain 16-ounce oil dispenser may have over 6,000 5-star reviews, but it's not without some complaints. Some reviewers have had issues with the sprayer mechanism. "I loved this product when I first got it. The spray worked very well, it was easy to fill and use," shared a buyer. "After the first fill, it stopped being as great. Almost immediately after refilling it the first time, the sprayer became inconsistent. It now sprays in a straight line, rather than having a great coverage area." Other users had complaints about the force of the spray, either calling it too weak or too strong, and said their bottle was prone to leaks. "I purchased this product for the misting capabilities and the oil comes out in a stream," said a reviewer.
Several similar oil sprayers fall in the same price range on Amazon, including additional TrendPlain models, where the main difference appears to be the color of the bottle. There are also other brands to consider, such as the Sweet View Olive Oil Dispenser and Oil Sprayer, which received 80% 5-star ratings and is comparable in price. There are higher-priced versions as well, with some costing double the amount, but based on reviews, appear to perform similarly to TrendPlain's model. So if you're looking for a controlled way to cook with oil, grabbing this budget-friendly kitchen tool is worth a shot.