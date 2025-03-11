Turn Empty Glass Bottles Into Easy-Pour Oil Dispensers With One Simple Trick

It's time to go through the pantry. Pull out that expired jam jar, crusty balsamic vinegar, and wine bottles with only a couple of drops left. Among this so-called trash might be buried treasure with a little TLC — some glass bottles are too cool to recycle just yet! A lot of thought goes into designing glass containers, and there's an aesthetic and culinary value in repurposing them.

Glass bottles can make handy cooking oil dispensers with a pour spout attachment, similar to the ones bartenders use. A stainless steel cap with a suctioned base for the bottleneck will make a snug funnel to pour oil from while you're cooking, and the Axe Sickle stainless steel dispensers on Amazon can fit any ¾ inch bottle mouth. A handheld glass oil dispenser is easy to wipe clean, and it gives you enough motor control to measure liquids mess-free. You can use it to drizzle over salads or fill a measuring cup to bake a cake without overflowing. No drop of your lemon-infused olive oil is going to waste.