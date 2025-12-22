7 Tasty Toppings For Your Next Cup Of Hot Cocoa
Whether you're coming inside after a day on the slopes, curled up next to the Christmas tree while you watch the snow fall, or are simply in the mood for a sippable sweet treat, you can't go wrong with hot chocolate. You've got a ton of choices when it comes to creating the perfect cup. There's certainly nothing wrong with grabbing a packet of powdered hot chocolate mix and adding milk or water, but there are quite a few steps you can take to seriously elevate your cup. A piping hot cup of the good stuff is delicious on its own, the toppings are what can really take your hot cocoa to the next level.
Traditional toppings are fantastic (there's nothing quite like a handful of marshmallows straight out of the bag, plopped on top of your hot chocolate to both sweeten it and add flavor), but you don't have to stop there. We've put in the work to find the best hot chocolate toppings out there (it's a tough job, but somebody had to do it). Go stir up a cup of your favorite hot cocoa and try adding some of these superstar toppers to wow your tastebuds while you warm up.
Try marshmallow fluff instead of traditional marshmallows
Traditional marshmallows are fantastic on hot chocolate, and they create a solid foundation to hold some of the other crunchy toppings we're about to suggest. But instead of marshmallows out of the bag, adding a big scoop of marshmallow fluff can add a fun twist that melts away easily. If you want to go the extra mile, try making easy marshmallow fluff at home – you'll only need corn syrup and marshmallows.
Elevate your mug with homemade whipped cream
Like marshmallows (or marshmallow fluff), whipped cream creates a nice base for your toppings. While there's nothing wrong with whipped cream out of a can, making your own can take it to a whole new level while allowing you to add unique flavors. Follow a basic whipped cream recipe, then add the flavorings of your choice and top off your own signature cup.
Add a burst of bright flavor with candy canes
Bring the flavor of the holidays into your mug by adding a candy cane stirring stick, or by crushing up candy canes and placing them directly on top of your marshmallows or whipped cream. You can also add a bit of peppermint extract to ramp up the minty flavor. Then, add a sprinkle of red sanding sugar for a little visual razzle-dazzle.
Add toffee for a sweet crunch
Crunchy, buttery, and boasting a serious brown sugar flavor, toffee brings decadence to everything it touches. Adding crushed toffee bits to your hot chocolate doesn't just add an unexpected depth of flavor, but it also adds a nice crunch. And while those pieces are a great addition, a crushed Heath bar really creates a next-level cup. The chocolate of a Heath bar adds rich flavor alongside the crispy crunch of toffee.
Consider toasted coconut for a tropical twist
Chocolate and coconut are a delicious combination, and adding toasted coconut to the top of your hot chocolate can provide a refreshing twist. While unsweetened coconut will likely taste good with hot chocolate, the sweetened version will be even better. Toast it in the oven for a few minutes before using it to top off your marshmallow fluff or homemade whipped cream.
Add hot fudge or caramel to create a sundae-like cup
Using classic ice cream toppings is a delicious way to give your hot chocolate a flavor boost. A bit of caramel, chocolate syrup, or hot fudge on top of your whipped cream or marshmallow fluff creates a sundae-like cup that's tough to beat. To really create an authentic ice cream sundae look, add a few shakes of sprinkles or chopped nuts.
Spice it up with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper or cinnamon
If you haven't tried a little sprinkle of cayenne pepper on top of hot chocolate yet, you're in for a treat. A little goes a long way, so go light on the cayenne if it's your first time trying it. Cinnamon works a little better for those who want some spice and warmth without the heat, or you can try both cinnamon and cayenne together for a Mexican-style hot chocolate.