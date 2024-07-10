The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Easy Marshmallow Fluff

Marshmallow fluff is one of the simplest dessert fillings out there. Seriously, it's basically sugar cooked down to a fluffy, creamy spread. While you can get it for cheap at the grocery store, why waste the money when you can make it at home with just two ingredients? All you need are some marshmallows and a bottle of corn syrup!

You can use whatever size marshmallows you like, but you'll find the mini ones melt slightly faster. Melt them in a saucepan on your stovetop on low heat (you can also use a double boiler), and add corn syrup once the marshmallows are melted. Stir until the mixture reaches a creamy consistency, which should take about 10 minutes. If you don't want to bother with a saucepan, a microwave works, too. You can heat the marshmallows and corn syrup in a microwave at 30-second intervals, stirring each time until they are reduced down to a lump-free cream.

Now, the important question: Is this really marshmallow fluff? Well, no. Real marshmallow fluff uses either granulated sugar or gelatin as the base. Still, you'll be happy to learn that it will taste and have a texture very similar to store-bought fluff.

