The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Easy Marshmallow Fluff
Marshmallow fluff is one of the simplest dessert fillings out there. Seriously, it's basically sugar cooked down to a fluffy, creamy spread. While you can get it for cheap at the grocery store, why waste the money when you can make it at home with just two ingredients? All you need are some marshmallows and a bottle of corn syrup!
You can use whatever size marshmallows you like, but you'll find the mini ones melt slightly faster. Melt them in a saucepan on your stovetop on low heat (you can also use a double boiler), and add corn syrup once the marshmallows are melted. Stir until the mixture reaches a creamy consistency, which should take about 10 minutes. If you don't want to bother with a saucepan, a microwave works, too. You can heat the marshmallows and corn syrup in a microwave at 30-second intervals, stirring each time until they are reduced down to a lump-free cream.
Now, the important question: Is this really marshmallow fluff? Well, no. Real marshmallow fluff uses either granulated sugar or gelatin as the base. Still, you'll be happy to learn that it will taste and have a texture very similar to store-bought fluff.
Why your marshmallow fluff needs corn syrup
Why the corn syrup, you ask? Adding corn syrup will keep the marshmallows from congealing once you've taken them off the heat. With just a couple teaspoons, your marshmallow fluff will retain that soft, spongy texture for a long time.
Marshmallows are made from various forms of sugar such as sucrose, glucose, and dextrose, and when you melt them down, the result is sweet syrup. When you take it off the heat to cool, the syrup will start to sprout sugar crystals as sucrose molecules take advantage of the cooling temperature to link together. Corn syrup can disrupt this process, acting as an "interfering agent" composed entirely of very long strands of glucose. Adding it to your melted marshmallows causes the crystallization to significantly slow down. So, you can keep your fluff off the heat for a long time and it won't solidify.
Keep your homemade marshmallow fluff in a jar, and take out a scoop when you need it. There are plenty of creative ways to use your marshmallow fluff, from bulking up the cold foam for your morning coffee to being a tasty upgrade for your brownies. If you haven't made a batch or two for your pantry, take this as your sign to start.