7 Chain Restaurant French Onion Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best

A picture says a thousand words, and this one says a lot about Applebee's French onion soup. No char on top, cheese barely melted, a pale, ghostly appearance that does not an attractive bowl of soup make.

For starters, there's just way, way too much cheese. In stark contrast to Panera's French onion soup, which has almost no cheese, this bowl made me realize that I would actually prefer a soup with just a bit of cheese, more broth, and more onions than one filled with cheap, oddly textured goo. It's in such excess that after I've finished slurping down the broth and poking at the small amount of onions and bread, my bowl is still half-filled with a glob of congealed, hardened, needless to say, unappetizing, over-processed excuse for cheese.

Beyond the cheese, there were a few other issues with this bowl that made it sit in last place. The bread was utter mush, either because it just wasn't a good bread to use or because it wasn't dried or toasted prior to being put in the bowl. The broth is okay, but it doesn't pack any really strong flavors, and the quantity of caramelized onions is severely lacking. All in all, it's not as though I expected Applebee's to have a great French onion soup; they're more known for fried appetizers and cheap cocktails than refined soups, but this one I would definitely never order again.