The Actual Best Panera Soup Will Make You Forget About Broccoli Cheddar

Panera Bread is known for its marginally healthy food options — like salads, sandwiches, and fresh baked items. Sometimes, though, the chain's soup offerings get lost in the shuffle of its large menu. And even when you talk about Panera's soups, the famous broccoli cheddar (which you can also easily pick up at Costco) is probably one of the first ones that come to mind.

But, overall, Panera has a decent range of pretty good soups. And when we reviewed all of Panera's eight soup options — ranking them from worst to best – our favorite was quite the surprise. It wasn't that broccoli cheddar, nor was it the delicious creamy tomato soup. Our favorite was actually the seasonal hearty fireside chili. While we're not surprised Panera makes quality soups, you can say we didn't expect for the chain's chili to hit the way it did.

It was deliciously spicy, tasted like actual chili, and was reminiscent of a homemade stew made from beans and meat. The chili contains roasted tomatoes, chili peppers, kidney beans, cilantro, and beef, and has a hint of sweetness inside the broth. It's a fantastic, classic version of chili.