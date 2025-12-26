The Annoying Reason You'll Never Be Able To Recreate Wendy's Cheesy Baked Potato At Home

It can be super fun to try to recreate your favorite fast food recipes at home (we're partial to homemade McDonald's fries with a bit of beef flavoring), but copycat pursuits don't always turn out like we'd hoped. One that's particularly hard to nail down: a Wendy's baked potato, topped with cheese sauce. The ingredients section on the chain's website for the cheese sauce is pretty lengthy and features several things that you probably don't have laying around in your pantry, making it nearly impossible to recreate the exact cheesy baked potato you'd get in the restaurant in your kitchen at home.

Here's what we do know: Wendy's tops its cheese baked potatoes with both cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheddar cheese, so using both a liquid-style cheese and a solid version can help you achieve a similar texture. When it comes to the cheese sauce itself, however, it's not so simple. While the first few ingredients listed are simple — water, cheddar cheese, milk, and butter — it gets a bit dicey from there. Modified corn starch, whey protein concentrate, oleoresin paprika, and konjac, to name a few more, are tougher to pin down. The ingredients list also includes natural flavoring. While natural flavors are extracted from animal-based or plant-based (not chemical) ingredients, Wendy's doesn't disclose what it uses for its natural flavoring, or what components of cheese (if any) are used. This means, basically, any cheese-derived product could fit the bill here.