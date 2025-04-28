The Most Important Ingredient When Making Copycat McDonald's Fries

With special sauce and hefty amounts of meat, Big Macs and Quarter Pounders are almost as delicious as can be. However, it's hard to argue with the feeling that every McDonald's burger tastes better with a side of the joint's famous fries. After all, any order seems more complete when served with the beloved shoestring potatoes. Even your homemade meals can benefit from being accompanied by a copycat version of McDonald's fries, especially when you have the ingredient that brings the starchy dish to life: beef stock.

Making french fries that taste just like McDonald's is a fairly uncomplicated process once you have the key elements down. This is especially the case if you skip making them from scratch and instead purchase a bag of crispy, thin-cut frozen french fries from your local grocery store to start with. After that, the defining ingredient to add when mimicking the McDonald's fries is either beef stock or beef bouillon, which will achieve that "natural beef flavor" the original product is described to have on the chain's website.