The Convenient (And Affordable) Lemon Juicing Hack That's Almost As Good As A Machine

If you enjoy cooking, then you know what a small amount of lemon juice can do to liven up your food. However, to find the best way to remove every last ounce of juice from these precious fruits, you may feel pressure to buy yet another expensive kitchen gadget to get the job done. Fortunately though, as long as you own a solid pair of kitchen tongs, you don't need to spend your money on special juicing equipment. Considering the total amount of juice in a single lime is around 2 tablespoons at best, having the right tools to extract the maximum amount of juice from your next batch of citrus fruits is essential.

Surprisingly though, with a little maneuvering, kitchen tongs can get the job done with ease. To test this hack for yourself, cut a lemon and position one half between the arms of your tongs. Point the fruit flesh-side down, toward the bowl or plate you want the juice to fall. Then, with hands on both ends of your tongs, squeeze the arms together with maximum force, or until all the lemon juice drips out.

Keep in mind though, for stellar results, you first need to choose the absolute best lemons for juicing at the store. Particularly, look for thin-skinned lemons that feel heavy in your hands. Especially when it comes to juicing lemons with kitchen tongs, there are even more tips worth following.