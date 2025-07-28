How Much Juice Is In A Single Lime? (Hint: It's Less Than You Think)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Limes produce juice that is commonly used in cocktail recipes and as a way to keep other foods fresh. However, some limes have more juice than others; and when a recipe calls for a certain amount of fresh citrus juice, it isn't always easy to know how much fruit to buy. As a ballpark estimate, most limes carry somewhere around 2 tablespoons of fresh juice.

2 tablespoons is equivalent to 1 fluid ounce, which is good to know if you're making a drink — such as a classic margarita. Lime juice is tart and acidic, but it tastes a little more refreshing than lemon juice and is not quite as sour, meaning it isn't uncommon to need larger quantities for drinks and other recipes.