How Much Juice Is In A Single Lime? (Hint: It's Less Than You Think)
Limes produce juice that is commonly used in cocktail recipes and as a way to keep other foods fresh. However, some limes have more juice than others; and when a recipe calls for a certain amount of fresh citrus juice, it isn't always easy to know how much fruit to buy. As a ballpark estimate, most limes carry somewhere around 2 tablespoons of fresh juice.
2 tablespoons is equivalent to 1 fluid ounce, which is good to know if you're making a drink — such as a classic margarita. Lime juice is tart and acidic, but it tastes a little more refreshing than lemon juice and is not quite as sour, meaning it isn't uncommon to need larger quantities for drinks and other recipes.
How to find the best limes for juicing
Nobody wants to come home from the grocery store only to learn that the limes they bought are too dry to yield enough juice. To choose the tastiest and juiciest limes, check their weight. Lift them up and compare them to one another, and always go for the heavier ones.
If you need as much juice as you can get, make sure you have the proper equipment. A handheld juicer like the TEZZ Lemon Squeezer allows you to get the most juice from the lime without taking up too much kitchen drawer space. You can also microwave the limes for about 10 seconds and roll them back and forth on your countertop to get those juices flowing.