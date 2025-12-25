This Affordable Salmon At Costco Is Perfect For A Bougie Brunch
Among the can't-skip items in Costco's seafood department are an ample number of salmon products, including ready-to-cook salmon Milano and farmed Atlantic salmon. But if you want the most bang for your buck, buy a two-pack of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon. This salmon comes at a great price for a daytime soirée that's sure to impress your guests.
Imported from Norway, Costco's salmon is cut fairly thin and has a mild yet distinct smoky taste. More specifically, Costco's salmon is smoked long and slow over European oak and beechwood logs. The process results in a fresh-smoked taste that doesn't overpower this salmon's signature flavor.
In terms of price, Costco's Kirkland Signature Salmon is $27.23 for 24 ounces of fish or two 12-ounce packages. When compared to other well-known retailers, Costco's price tends to be the lowest. For example, a 4-ounce pack of Kroger's private label smoked Atlantic salmon costs around $8.99 depending on location, about double the price per ounce. While slightly cheaper, a 4-ounce pack of H-E-B traditional smoked salmon costs $6.48. That being said, Costco's variety is still the all-around more cost-effective deal. And by purchasing a two-pack from Costco, you have more than enough salmon to create an epic brunch menu.
Creative ways to serve Kirkland Signature smoked salmon to a crowd
One of the easiest ways to serve smoked salmon for brunch is to offer a self-serve bagel station. Create a platter filled with Costco's smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions, and chopped hard-boiled eggs. Smoked salmon is different from lox, but its smoky flavor adds something special to your brunch table.
Or use the smoked salmon to make delicious bagel breakfast sandwiches, with the salmon as an optional substitute for bacon or sausage. You can provide a few varieties of sliced cheese, lettuce, and tomato slices and serve it on buttery croissants, the popular Costco bakery item that's almost half the price of other grocery stores. Torn croissants are also the perfect food to use for scooping up a homemade smoked salmon dip. To make your own, simply combine Costco's smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, capers, and more of your favorite extras like lemon and dill.