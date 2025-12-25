This Affordable Salmon At Costco Is Perfect For A Bougie Brunch

Among the can't-skip items in Costco's seafood department are an ample number of salmon products, including ready-to-cook salmon Milano and farmed Atlantic salmon. But if you want the most bang for your buck, buy a two-pack of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon. This salmon comes at a great price for a daytime soirée that's sure to impress your guests.

Imported from Norway, Costco's salmon is cut fairly thin and has a mild yet distinct smoky taste. More specifically, Costco's salmon is smoked long and slow over European oak and beechwood logs. The process results in a fresh-smoked taste that doesn't overpower this salmon's signature flavor.

In terms of price, Costco's Kirkland Signature Salmon is $27.23 for 24 ounces of fish or two 12-ounce packages. When compared to other well-known retailers, Costco's price tends to be the lowest. For example, a 4-ounce pack of Kroger's private label smoked Atlantic salmon costs around $8.99 depending on location, about double the price per ounce. While slightly cheaper, a 4-ounce pack of H-E-B traditional smoked salmon costs $6.48. That being said, Costco's variety is still the all-around more cost-effective deal. And by purchasing a two-pack from Costco, you have more than enough salmon to create an epic brunch menu.