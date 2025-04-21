The Genius Way Restaurant Menu Design Makes You Spend More Money

When you're first handed a restaurant menu, you likely read it top to bottom, right? If all of the entrees were at the top, you might not need to look at the appetizers — and that could mean skipping them altogether. It turns out restaurant menus are designed in ways to encourage customers to spend more money. This includes positioning certain categories and dishes before others, noting prices in a specific fashion, and using colors that encourage more eating.

There is psychology behind restaurant menus — and certain menu red flags to look for when dining. When you first pick up a menu, your eyes likely go right to the middle. As a result, the most important dishes are usually in the menu's center (the entrees) in a tactic known as the golden triangle: The most important items are positioned in the middle, and the next-most important ones are listed above to the right then left, respectively. Sometimes appetizers are next to the entrees, and other times they're above them, but hardly ever below. And in those appetizer and entree lists, one pricier menu item usually sits at the top. This sets the stage for your mind to believe the other menu items are a better deal, ultimately leading to less hesitation in ordering more food.