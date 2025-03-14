The Sneaky Pricing Tactic Fast Food Chains Use To Get You To Spend More

Those of us humans who read from left to right are particularly vulnerable to a questionable pricing gimmick. It's a trick that makes you more than willing to pay for a tasty restaurant burger that costs $7.99 — and balk at one that sets you back $8 — even though the price differs by only a penny. This trick goes by many names. Charm pricing. Psychological pricing. And the rule of nines.

It works like this. Because most people in the Western world read from left to right, it's the first number or letter in a sequence that the foodie's brain pays attention to. In the example above, your brain sees the price as seven bucks instead of eight. The nine at the end of the price miraculously disappears because the human brain is kinda lazy and just sort of deletes it in the name of efficiency.

Your brain's willingness to focus on the price decreases in direct proportion to how far away the eye is from the first number in the sequence. Plain English? The seven at the front of the price tag comes in crystal clear. The last nine in the sequence? For the brain, not so much. The price tag might as well read "$7-blah-blah." Expert designers of crafty restaurant menus for fast food chains take advantage of this cheap psychological trick by knocking the price of your burger or mini pizza down by a cent.