How McDonald's Digital Menus Make You Order More

In a world where QR-code menus and ordering food from your phone is the norm, you're probably not fazed by ordering on digital menus that update constantly. Since 2018, McDonald's has been incorporating digital menus into its drive-thrus (as opposed to static menus, which always feature the same items and deals unless physically changed) and self-ordering kiosks. These digital ordering options can be updated in seconds, highlighting deals and specific items — and it's these features that are exactly what get you to order more.

If you haven't given much thought to digital menus, that's the point. In our digital-everything environment, an electronic menu isn't anything to bat an eye at. However, this change is a subtle way to get you to spend more money. You might not even notice until you pay. The menus are designed with a precise combination of data analytics of what customers order and a bit of psychology to make you choose "add to my meal" without thinking twice.

One of the most obvious money-making tactics is upsell prompts. Let's say you select a Big Mac at a kiosk. The digital screen will immediately prompt you to add something to "make it a meal." These upsell items are often drinks, fries, or other sides that obviously go well with a burger, increasing the chances that you'll add the upgrade.