Are Omaha Steaks Worth The High Price? Reddit Doesn't Think So

Having high-quality steaks delivered to your door sounds like a dream come true, but according to some Reddit threads, meats ordered from Omaha Steaks are more like a nightmare. Many cite poor meat quality (particularly, tough steaks) as the reason these steaks are a poor choice. Others say they've noticed a gamey taste in Omaha Steak products that shouldn't taste gamey. Some comments even mention suspicions that the steaks seemed to be filled with a saline solution, as they shrink so much during the cooking process. Burgers and hot dogs receive decent reviews (as do meatless sides, like mashed potatoes and apple pie), but in general, the company's steaks get a thumbs-down.

Users on other Reddit threads agree that you don't get what you pay for when ordering from Omaha Steaks, despite paying an astronomical price point (especially after shipping is factored in). Some say that the size of the steaks is laughable for the price, while others talk about how ridiculous the price per pound is — even if the steak were great, it'd be tough to justify such a high cost. Individually wrapped steaks and other meats delivered to your door is convenient, but that alone isn't enough to justify the poor quality. You'd be better off buying meat at your local grocery store or butcher shop.