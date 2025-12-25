Are Omaha Steaks Worth The High Price? Reddit Doesn't Think So
Having high-quality steaks delivered to your door sounds like a dream come true, but according to some Reddit threads, meats ordered from Omaha Steaks are more like a nightmare. Many cite poor meat quality (particularly, tough steaks) as the reason these steaks are a poor choice. Others say they've noticed a gamey taste in Omaha Steak products that shouldn't taste gamey. Some comments even mention suspicions that the steaks seemed to be filled with a saline solution, as they shrink so much during the cooking process. Burgers and hot dogs receive decent reviews (as do meatless sides, like mashed potatoes and apple pie), but in general, the company's steaks get a thumbs-down.
Users on other Reddit threads agree that you don't get what you pay for when ordering from Omaha Steaks, despite paying an astronomical price point (especially after shipping is factored in). Some say that the size of the steaks is laughable for the price, while others talk about how ridiculous the price per pound is — even if the steak were great, it'd be tough to justify such a high cost. Individually wrapped steaks and other meats delivered to your door is convenient, but that alone isn't enough to justify the poor quality. You'd be better off buying meat at your local grocery store or butcher shop.
Better mail-order steak options and how to handle them
If you're determined to give mail-order steaks a try, you have plenty of options other than Omaha Steaks, thankfully. Wild Fork Foods is a popular pick, with commenters mentioning their high-end options and great value. Flannery Beef also gets rave reviews. While it's a pricier option, it offers dry-aged beef steaks, as well as lamb, pork, and sausage, allowing you to create a premium steakhouse experience in your kitchen. Keep an eye out for sales from mail-order steak companies around holidays, as many offer discounts and bundle deals.
When you're storing or prepping steaks you're getting in the mail, you'll want to take a few precautions to make sure you get your money's worth. It's fine to toss your steaks in the freezer once they arrive at your doorstep — you have a few months before the quality of frozen meat begins to wane. When you're ready to enjoy your steak, don't just leave it out on the counter to thaw — doing so can create conditions conducive to bacterial growth. Instead, place your still-vacuum-packed steak into a bowl of cold water to thaw, and within an hour or so (or a couple hours for larger steaks), it'll be ready to hit the grill.